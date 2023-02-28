Declare Obi winner of 2023 presidential election, Labour Party tells INEC

Labour Party has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Peter Obi, its presidential candidate, winner of the just concluded February 25 presidential and national assembly election.

In a press statement released on Monday, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, the National Youth Leader of the Labour Party accused INEC of colluding with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliberately manipulate the entire process and its result in the favour of the APC.

“Thank you for your massive votes to the Labour Party. It’s no longer news that the election that was conducted on 25th February 2023 is marred by massive irregularities, and could not just be regarded as a political disappointment but has consequentially endangered Nigeria’s democracy.

“An election where the electoral umpire INEC deliberately refused to respect their establishment Act the ”Electoral Act 2022”. An election where the people’s popular choice at the various polling units across Nigeria is under serious jeopardy. An election that even some key observers have complained about its process,” the statement read.

Labour Party stated that the results as announced by the electoral umpire does not in any way reflect the wishes of Nigerians as encapsulated by the results collated.

“The results being announced does not reflect and correspond with the results of the votes cast by Nigerians at their various polling units,” it said.

As a consequence of INEC’s failure to ensure a transparent process devoid of electoral malpractices, Ananotu made the following demands.

“1. That His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi be declared the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election and be returned as elected with the popular demand principle.

“2. That further collation of the various state election results in the International Conference Center ICC be suspended henceforth without the same result being uploaded or readily available on the INEC IREV platform.

“3. That the already announced Ekiti State result be revisited and dully verified before final collation. Very important.”