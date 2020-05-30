Cross River LG polls: Lawmaker commends compliance with COVID-19 guidelines

Lawmaker representing Obubra/Etung Federal Constituency of Cross River State in the House of Representatives, Mike Etaba, has commended Ben Ayade, the state governor, for complying with COVID-19 guidelines during the local government elections held on Saturday.

Etaba, who made the commendation while casting his vote during the local government elections, observed also that the atmosphere was peaceful and the process seamless.

He appreciated the electoral umpire for a job well done and the Cross River State governor for giving the electoral body the space to do its work.

After casting his vote at Apapium Ward in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State, Etaba said he was sure of victory for PDP, especially as an appreciation gift for the wonderful work Ben Ayade has been doing in the state in the last five years.

He said the large turnout of voters in the election can only be attributed to the massive work CROSIEC has done and the enabling environment created by Governor Ayade.