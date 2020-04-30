Covid-19: INEC activities remain suspended after lockdown

The regular and non-essential activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including meeting with stakeholders, will remain suspended despite the beginning of the ease of the Covid-19 lockdown from Monday, May 4.

This is as the Commission is scheduled to meet next week Thursday to review the situation in its offices across the country and adopt a clear road map and guidelines for resumption of activities in line with the announcement by the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement on Thursday, said the exact date for the step-by-step resumption of normal activities in INEC Headquarters, State and Local Government offices will be communicated to staff, stakeholders and the public after the Commission’s meeting next week.

Okoye said staff earlier designated for the provision of essential services are to continue with their work while stakeholders are advised to wait for further communication from the Commission on resumption of normal activities.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission met today, Thursday 30 April 2020, and deliberated on a number of issues including preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections, the upcoming bye elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau States, and plans for resumption of normal activities.

“The Commission understands and appreciates the need for timely resumption of activities in view of the Governorship Elections in Edo and Ondo States and the bye-elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau States and is doing everything possible to observe critical protocols that will make for the seamless and gradual restoration of normalcy.

“The Commission noted the advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating Covid-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from Monday 4 May 2020”, he said.

James Kwen, Abuja