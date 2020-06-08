Court restrains Oshiomhole, APC from conducting primaries in Edo

Federal High Court in Edo State has restrained the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the APC from conducting any mode of primary election in the state, pending the determination of the suit filed, which is now adjourned to June 11, 2020.

In his ruling, Justice M. G. Umar, gave the order in a suit filed by Kenneth O. Asekomhe, and Mathew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

The APC, Oshiomhole, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) are defendants in the suit, which is seeking to restrain them from proceeding with the direct mode of primary election to select a candidate to fly the APC’s flag in the September gubernatorial election.

Justice Umar granted the order restraining the conduct of any mode of primary until the determination of the suit fixed for June 11, 2020.

The legal teams representing all parties in the suit were present, including that of the INEC and others.