Concede 2023 Presidency to the South-South -Group

The South-South Advocacy (SSP2023), a socio-economic, cultural and political group on Thursday called for a President of South-South extraction in 2023.

Diekivie Ikiogha, chairman of the group in a communique issued at the end of its 3rd meeting in Asaba, Delta State reiterates its commitment to the Unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigeria.

The group also re-enforce its commitment to the emergence of a South-South extraction, consequently, it called on all other geo-political zones of the country to concede the Presidency to the zone in 2023.

The (SSP23) notes with dismay covert moves and actions by some Southern leaders to trade off the Presidency for other positions in 2023.

“This move the group laments is to present themselves as Vice Presidential candidates and national chairmen’s of political parties,” he said.

The group, therefore, advises such leaders to desist from such actions and stick to Asaba and Lagos declaration by the Southern governors and stakeholders.

They hail President Mohammadu Buhari Administration for the concern he has shown towards the development of the Niger Delta region and especially the inauguration and successful completion of the forensic audit on (NDDC).

The group calls on the President to do the needful and inaugurates the Board of NDDC for the proper and effective administration of the agency.

They also called on the people of the South-South zone to embrace and participate in the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.

The communique was signed by Diekivie as chairman, Charles Udonwa, Akwa-Ibom State, Idutimi Kamodibo Bayelsa State, Ekpeyong Eyamba, Cross River State, Uwamose Amadasun Edo State, Onyemah Iwe Delta State