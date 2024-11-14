Carry out your legitimate duties without be partial to any political party, Yiaga Africa tells security agencies

Security agencies that would be on duty during the upcoming November 16, governorship election in Ondo State have been called upon to carry out their legitimate duties without be partial to any political party.

Ezenwa Nwagwu, Chair for the 2024 Ondo Election Mission, Yiaga Africa, who made the call on Thursday at a press conference in Akure, however, charged the security agencies to arrest anyone caught engaging in vote-buying and selling for prosecution to stamp out the menace.

Nwagwu noted that the act of vote-buying and selling by politicians has greatly undermined the election process in the country.

He said: “We encourage security agencies to strictly enforce laws and regulations against voter inducement, vote-buying, ballet box snatching and other electoral malpractices. Arrest and prosecute individuals and groups found engaging in illegal activities.”

Speaking on the expectations of the people from INEC, Yiaga Africa, also charged the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure it passes integrity test which it would be subjected on Saturday during the gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Yiaga Africa, also urged INEC to ensure election materials arrive early at the polling units.

Read also: Yiaga Africa calls for electoral offences commission

According to Nwagwu, “We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance coordination and communication with the transport companies and unions that provide logistics support.

“It is essential to ensure the timely delivery of materials to the Registration Area Centers (RACs) and to facilitate the early deployment of materials and personnel to polling units on election day.

“This approach will help to address the issue of late commencement of polls that has been observed in previous elections.”

Yiaga Africa, also condemned violent attacks in the some towns in the Northern senatorial district and in Idanre local government in the central senatorial district of the state and encouraged the electorate to go out and cast their vote to elect their governor without fear, enjoining them to shun inducement of any sort.

Share