Cabinet reshuffle as Udom sacks three commissioners in Akwa Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has sacked three commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle that also saw the appointment of eight new members into the state executive council as well as the swapping of portfolios as announced in Uyo on Monday night.

Among the commissioners that were dropped from the state executive council is Iniobong Essien who was commissioner for science and technology, Victor Bassey Unoka who was in charge of labour and manpower planning ministry and Ekong Sampson who was commissioner for environment and Petroleum resources.

Two commissioners who were dropped were however reappointed to other positions, they include, Dominic Ukpong, formerly commissioner in charge of the ministry of health who has been appointed honorary special adviser on health matters and Ephraim Inyang who was commissioner for works but has now been appointed Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Others who were reassigned to other ministries include Charles Udoh who until the shake-up was commissioner for information but has now been made a commissioner for environment and petroleum resources while Glory Edet has been moved from ministry of women affairs to the ministry of Agriculture and Sunday Ibuot who was moved from the bureau of political and legislative affairs to the ministry of labour and manpower planning.

A statement by Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the Akwa Ibom State government stated that the reshuffling of the cabinet and the appointment of new ones were part of efforts to “strengthen all organs of government for the actualization of the governor’s completion agenda.’’

The state executive council now has 22 members with the appointment of new commissioners who include Augustine Umoh who takes charge of the ministry of health, Ini Adiakpan, commissioner for women affairs, Iniobong Ememobong, commissioner for information and strategy and Enobong Mbobo who is appointed commissioner for education.

Others include Imo Moffat, the commissioner in charge of the ministry of science and technology, Amanam Nkanga as commissioner for, bureau of political and legislative affairs as well as Frank Archibong who has been appointed commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.