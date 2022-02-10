Bye-election: PDP guber aspirant cautions APC in C/River

A governorship aspirant and caucus leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Arthur Jarvis Archibong has alleged a plot by some state actors to harass the party during the February 26 by-election in Akpabuyo local council.

In a press statement he personally signed and made available to BusinessDay on Wednesday, Archibong alleged that the ploy was part of the strategy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state to intimidate the opposition ahead of the Akpabuyo state constituency by-election.

“There are reports of a ploy by the APC to intimidate, using violence, and some PDP stalwarts using government apparatus and security agencies.

Akpabuyo is not a banana republic where anybody can take laws into his hands with the flaunting of power, all in a bid to reap where they did not sow. We want those with such intentions to know that our party is ready to participate and only support a credible by-election.

“I want to assure our constituents to remain calm and law-abiding, as I call on the government and security agencies especially the police to ensure peace and order are maintained to guarantee a level playing field during the election

“We cannot be cowed in any guise or form, the party and the people of Akpabuyo remain unwavering in our resolve to maintain the State House of Assembly seat, our party is ready for the election come February 26 and there is no shaking,” he stated.

He also urged the police and other security agencies in the state to exhibit the highest level of professionalism and decorum by protecting the sanctity of their profession jealously to avoid dent from any quarter or anyone, no matter their status.

Our people are ready to cast their votes, we believe in the rule of law and pray that these state actors will play by the rules too, at the end the voice of the people of Akpabuyo would be heard loud and clear on who represents them in the state House of Assembly,” Arthur Jarvis said.