Buhari wishes Osinbajo “Speedy recovery” after surgery,

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night wished Vice President Yemi Osinbajo quick recovery, after the Vice President’s successful leg surgery.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, conveyed the message on his verified Twitter handle, @FemiAdesina.

According to him, “President Buhari sends best wishes to VP Yemi Osinbajo, after the latter underwent a surgical procedure on his leg. I wish him speedy and full recovery,“ the President said.

On Sunday, the Vice President successfully underwent a surgery operation to correct a leg fracture at the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos

Doctors who performed the surgical operation on the Vice President to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg, concluded the procedure and it was successful.

A statement by the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, said the Vice President “is alert and well”.

In the statement titled “Successful medical treatment of the Vice President”, the doctors revealed that Vice President Osinbajo was admitted to the hospital on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone).

The statement signed by Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, medical director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, revealed that the operation was conducted by about six Consultants and medical specialists.

“Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.