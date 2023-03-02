Be rest assured of our determination to fight this injustice — Yusuf Baba-Ahmed

Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has called on the party’s supporters, the “Obidatti movement,” and lovers of democracy in Nigeria to be rest assured of Peter Obi’s and the Labour Party’s determination to fight the injustice meted out to the party in last Saturday’s presidential and national assembly elections.

Baba-Ahmed gave this assurance on Wednesday at the party’s world press conference held in Abuja. He called the election a sham and a flagrant violation of the assurances the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made to Nigerians that it was going to ensure a peaceful, credible, and transparent election.

The former Senator accused INEC, the political elite, and the institutions of the state of colluding to subvert the will of Nigerians.

However, he asked Nigerians to remain calm, peaceful, and resolute as their fight to save Nigeria begins.

The statement reads, “On behalf of our presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, I address you all, and indeed all Nigerians, on the current situation in the country following the announcement of the result of the purported presidential election held on 25th February, 2023. First, let me sincerely thank all Nigerians for their belief in us and for coming out en masse to vote for the Labour Party and the cause they believe in—the birth of a new Nigeria.

“We are immensely grateful to the youth, Obidient, and all support groups, including Nigerians in diaspora, for their sacrifices, conduct, and commitment to a better Nigeria.

“It is our position that the purported result did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free, and fair election. In addition to the most condemnable attacks—violence, voter intimidation, and suppression—the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed-upon and promised INEC rules and guidelines, the electoral act as amended, and indeed the Nigerian constitution. As is evident, the institutions of the state and the leaders that were supposed to ensure the sanctity of the election again, as in the past, collaborated and colluded to subvert the will of the good people of Nigeria.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetuated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. Why painful we implore you to please remain peaceful and calm as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning. We equally encourage you all to continue with the new campaigns and vote massively for the Labour Party in the fourth coming governorship and state assembly elections, coming on the 11th of March, 2023. Our principal, his excellence, Mr. Peter Obi, will in due course speak to you and indeed the nation. Thank you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”