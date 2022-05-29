Audu wins Kaduna South APC senatorial ticket

Bulus Audu has emerged as the Kaduna South senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Audu’s emergence followed the withdrawal of his only opponent, Chief Tony Hassan, from the race shortly before the commencement of the primary election.

Addressing newsmen shortly after his opponent stepped down, Audu promised to offer credible representations for his people if given the mandate in 2023.

According to him, Southern Kaduna is blessed with both human and material resources but needed sound and visionary leadership to fully maximise its potentials.

He said a vote for him in the general elections was a vote for the development and economic prosperity of Southern Kaduna.

The senatorial candidate explained that the APC was the party for Nigerians as it had their best interest at heart.