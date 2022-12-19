Atiku vows to stop petrol subsidy in first 100 days

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar says he will remove the controversial petrol subsidy which could cost Nigeria up to $9bn in 2022 alon according to estimates by the Financial Times.

Atiku who acknowledges that oil will continue to be key in turning Nigeria’s beleaguered economy around, said years of under-investment in infrastructure and large-scale theft have depressed oil production and brought untold misery.

In an interview with the FT, Atiku said, “I will remove fuel subsidy. Within the first 100 days in office, we should be able to make a decision.” He promised to provide a comprehensive road map on how the proceeds from the petrol subsidy removal will be invested.

Attempts at privatising NNPC, the state-owned oil company whose shares are owned by the federal government, were muddled, he said. “I will have to study the so-called privatisation and see how we can review it and make sure that it conforms with our expectations which is realising as much revenue as possible.”

He also pledged to reform Nigeria’s multiple exchange rates with “a unified exchange rate or a maximum of two” in conjunction with the central bank. Some $10bn would be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises to create jobs, money he claimed would be raised by the privatisation of state-owned refineries and savings from fuel subsidies.

With a public debt of $103bn, he said he would have “to approach our creditors to see how we can renegotiate and reschedule repayments”.

He also plans to cut down on public sector expenditure, which he described as “expenditure not in favour of development”.

On crime and security, Abubakar said he would increase the number of police officers and other security service personnel and “train and equip them better”. He is also considering introducing state policing, a departure from Nigeria’s centralised force.

He said he planned to form a government of national unity that would include opposition politicians. When pressed if there could be a job for Obi, his running mate in 2019, he responded: “Why not?” Asked in what capacity, he said: “Let’s win the elections before thinking of roles people can play.”