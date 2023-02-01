Atiku says he is in talk with Kwankwaso, Obi ahead election

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has stated that he is in contact with Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), for possible support.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Atiku stated that he is also in talks with the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He stated that Obi and Kwankwaso do not pose a threat to his election chances.

“I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talk with them, one of them may possibly come,” he said.

On the lingering PDP Crisis, Atiku said, “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the elections preparations for now.

“Elections now are not like in the past when a governor would dictate who to vote for, elections today is in the hands of the voters.”