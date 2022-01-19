Atiku condoles Tambuwal over elder brother’s death

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his sympathy to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State over the death of his elder brother and the Wazirin Tambuwal, Bello Muhammadu.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by his media office, the former Vice President said: “I’m deeply touched and devastated by the news of the demise of your elder brother, Bello Muhammadu, the Wazirin Tambuwal.”

Read also: Atiku hails nation’s veterans, says Nigeria owes them a debt of gratitude

According to him, “From what I have heard of him, he was a gentleman and a humble leader who was widely respected by his people. Such testimony is a reflection of his fine character and leadership qualities.

“As you mourn the passing of this gentleman, I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathy to you and your entire family over this irreparable loss. May Allah bless his soul and reward his good deeds with paradise. Ameen.”