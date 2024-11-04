APC urges opposition parties to show maturity at electioneering

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has called on other political parties to approach their campaigns with maturity as the State prepares for the Governorship election slated for November 16, 2024.

Alex Kalejaye, the Publicity Secretary of the party in Ondo, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Akure said; “this appeal reflects the belief of Governor Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in the importance of promoting peaceful campaigning for the benefit of the state.”

“The ruling party is concerned about the prevalence of falsehoods and a lack of decency displayed by some political parties.”

“the rhetoric and behavior of certain party leaders, particularly from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), clearly indicate a troubling level of desperation. Such conduct is detrimental to peace and development.

“We must not sacrifice facts, discipline, and respect for our citizens’ sensibilities for political gain.

“The Sunshine State is fortunate to have a governor and candidate who embodies inclusiveness and unity, showing respect for all stakeholders. Governor Aiyedatiwa prioritizes the state’s interests over personal ambitions, demonstrating a genuine commitment to the development of our land and its people. He serves as a model for others.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa is actively campaigning, visiting wards and local governments with dignity. This sets a standard for all participants in the electoral process.

“We hope that voters will carefully assess all candidates and place their trust in reliable and dependable leadership.

“In just a few months, the APC candidate has illustrated what government should prioritize: the welfare and security of our people, the stimulation of the local economy, and essential infrastructure development.

“We assure the people of Ondo State that an APC-led government under Aiyedatiwa will go above and beyond to earn and justify their trust”, the statement further read.

