The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to begin a comprehensive review of the performance of federal ministers and government appointees under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This is in a move to underline the party’s determination to align governance with the party’s economic and political objectives.

This decision emerged from the recent National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the APC National Secretariat on Thursday, where several strategic initiatives were discussed to bolster the party’s effectiveness and inclusivity.

The review, scheduled to commence immediately after Ramadan, will involve structured engagements between the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and key ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). The goal is to assess achievements, identify bottlenecks, and enhance the efficiency of government policies in line with the party’s promises to Nigerians.

According to APC National Secretary, Surajudeen Ajibola Bashiru, who briefed journalists after the meeting on Thursday said that the objective is to foster a collaborative environment where the party and government officials can jointly evaluate progress or lack of it across various ministries, departments, and agencies.

“The national working committee also considered its proposition to begin to engage with government appointees on their achievements of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And we agreed that the processes will begin in earnest immediately after the Ramadan fasting so that there will be engagement between the party and government officials to x-ray the progress and challenges faced by different ministries, departments and agencies of our government,” Bashiru stated.

This review could also serve as a performance audit for ministers, with potential consequences for cabinet reshuffles or policy adjustments. Ministries handling finance, trade, industry, and investment will likely come under particular scrutiny as the government works to stabilize the economy and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

The NWC also clarified the mode of primary elections ahead of the Anambra governorship elections affirming direct primary mode for the governorship primarys, scheduled for November 8, 2025.

“The national working committee of the party took cognizance of the fact that advertisement had been made and it seems the advertisement was seemingly projecting that the NWC had adopted direct mode of primary but in actual fact no positive resolution of the NWC had been taken before today as to the mode of primary. At the NWC today it was put into consideration now formally decided that the mode of emergence of the candidate for that election will be through indirect primary.” Bashiru clarified.

To ensure all stakeholders are informed and involved, a meeting with the state working committee, state caucus, and aspirants is scheduled at the national headquarters on Tuesday, March 11 with correspondence regarding this decision to be communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC is also advancing its membership e-registration drive, with the public launch of this initiative slated for May, aiming to create a membership register with integrity.

“Necessary equipment and software are been put in place to ensure that the exercise which is slated to be made public by May is made seamless because our commitment is that before the next election we would have a register that has integrity and we would also be useful for the purposes of accessing the demographics within the party,” Bashiru stated.

