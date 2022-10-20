APC releases fresh presidential campaign council list accommodating NWC members

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Wednesday night released a fresh Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list, accommodating all members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC)

Unlike the earlier list of the council which was signed by James Faleke, the PCC secretary, the new one is signed by Iyiola Omisore, the APC national secretary.

But like the former list, President Muhamadu Buhari is the chairman of the council with Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate and Abdullahi Adamu, the APC national chairman as deputy chairmen while Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau remains the director general with Faleke as secretary to the council and Chris Tarka is deputy secretary.

Similarly, Adams Oshiomhole, former APC national chairman is the deputy director-general (Operations) and Hadiza Bala usman is the deputy director-general (Admin) while Suleiman Argungu, the APC national organising secretary is the deputy director general operations.

The new list still has Atiku Bagudu, the Kebbi State governor and chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) as vice chairman and state coordinator; Godswill Akpabio, former Akwa-Ibom governor and Uju Kennedy, the former female APC presidential as vice chairmen.

Read also: If Tinubu wins the election, he will declare his assets — APC Chieftain

Again, Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state is the regional coordinator for North and his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi is the regional coordinator for South and Ebonyi, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River is regional director -south/south and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is zonal coordinator for south-west and Ondo State; Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is the zonal coordinator for north-central and his state; Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaha is zonal coordinator for the north east and Gombe state and Governor Bello Matawalle is the zonal coordinator for the North-west.

Just as in the former list, all APC governors are coordinators of the presidential council in their respective states and where there are no sitting governors of the party, governorship candidates are the coordinators.

Others reappointed are Governor Yahaha Bello, Kogi state and national youth coordinator, Felix Nicholas; deputy national youth coordinator; Festus Keyamo, spokesperson, Chris Tarka, Governor Kayode Fayemi is the coordinator for Ekiti state and Adviser Foreign Affairs.

Sequel to the release of the first list on September 24, the Adamu-led NWC of the APC seemingly disapproved of what it termed the ‘solo’ presdiential campaign council constituted by Tinubu.

Adamu expressed dissatisfaction of the NWC in a leaked letter titled: “Release of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council Listing”, addressed to the presidential candidate dated September 29.

The NWC denied the letter shortly after it went viral but met with the party’s governors and some members of PCC at a later date to iron out the differences.

The campaign council also met with the NWC on Tuesday for the purpose inside sources said was to finalise the list ahead of inauguration by President Buhari on with the concomitant unveiling of Tinubu’s manifesto at the State House, Abuja this Friday.