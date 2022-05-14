APC primaries: Lawan, Ogbonaya submit presidential forms

Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate and Ogbonaya Onuh, minister of science, technology and innovation on Friday submitted their expression of interest and nomination forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket race.

Mai-Mala Buni, governor of Yobe state where Lawan hailed and Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state, accompanied by Senators and other party chieftains submitted the forms on behalf of the Senate President at APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the submission, Uzodinma said they came in solidarity with Lawan who is there leader, especially those of them that are either serving or former lawmakers.

He said: “Like you know most of us here are from the National Assembly, some serving, some are non serving. Particularly like me I left the Senate on sabbatical to go and contest election in Imo state and I’m on borrowed status in Imo state as the governor.

“Today we are here in solidarity to accompany our leader the Senate President to submit his duly completed form and we have submitted the form.”

Asked what makes them think the Senate President is the best for the job, the Imo governor simply told journalists that: “In the police it is called esprit de corps.”

Uche Egenti who submitted the forms on behalf of Onu said his principal will place Nigeria in the comity of nations whose socio-economic developments are driven by cutting-edge technologies if elected as president.

He said: “Having Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 is having a stable and a science, technology and innovation-driven Nigeria, a Nigeria where crime will be tackled with technology, a Nigeria where tourism will be driven through science, technology and innovation.”

According to the timetable and schedule activities for the May 20 to June 1 APC primaries, the submission of forms closes Friday (today).

Those who so far submitted their presidential forms include; Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yomi Osinbajo; Rotimi Amaechi, Governors Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi, Mohamed Abubakar-Badaru and Ben Ayade of Kogi, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Jigawa and Cross River states; Rochas Okorocha; former Imo governor; Ibikunle Amosun and Adams Oshiomhole.

Others are; Ken Nnamani, former Senate President, Tunde Bakare, Godswill Akpabio, Ahmad Lawan, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Uju Ohanenye, Nicholas Felix, Jack-Rich Tein, President/ Founder of Belemaoil and Belema Aid Foundation.

It was however not clear whether former President Goodluck Jonathan and Akinwunmi Adesina, President of African Development Bank has submitted their forms at the time of this report.

In a related development, Bello Matawale, Zamfara state governor along with other aspirants from the state under the platform of APC submitted their forms at the party’s secretariat.

Speaking with journalists, Matawale said the state chapter of the APC will adopt any mode of primaries chosen by the national leadership accross the country.

According to him, “the party would decide the type of primary to go for all its vying candidates to be conducted in Nigeria and not just only my state.

“As you see we are here today to submit our nomination forms for the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly all from Zamfara state candidates.”