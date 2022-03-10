APC inaugurates 20 convention sub-committees

Abubakar Bello, Governor of Niger State and Acting Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated over 20 Sub-committees for the March 26 National Convention of the party.

The committees are Screening Committee, with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State as Chairman; Screening Appeal Committee, headed by Governor Hope Uzodinma; Election Committee, chaired by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar; Election Appeal Committee, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun; Legal Committee, Abubakar Malami (Chairman); Accomodation Committee, Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle (Chairman); Venue/Decoration/Site Servicing Committee, Governor David Umahi (Chairman) and Transport/Logistics Committee, Simon Lalong (Chairman).

Others include; Media Committee, with Governor Abdullahi Sule as Chairman; Security Committee, Governor Yahaya Bello (Chairman); Accreditation of Delegates Committee,Governor Nasiru El-Rufa’i (Chairman); Entertainment/Welfare, Governor

Muhammad Yahaya (Chairman); Medical, Chris Ngige (Chairman); Finance, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Chairman) and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Co-Chairman); Pre-Convention Conferences, Governor Babagana Zulum (Chairman) and Governor John Kayode Fayemi (Co- Chairman).

The other Committees are; Accreditation of Volunteers/Observers Chaired by Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Digital Communication, Governor Ben Ayade (Chairman); Budget, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Chairman); Protocol, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje (Chairman) and Governor Godswill Akpabio (Co-Chairman); Progress Report, Boss Gida Mustapha (Chairman) and Babatunde Fashola (Co- Chairman); Rapporteur Fini Angaye (Chairman) and Secretariat is headed by Abdullahi Gashuwa.

In his remarks at the inauguration, Bello expressed the commitment of the CECPC to conducting a hitch free National Convention, stressing that the March 26 date is sacrosanct.

He said: “For those of you that have been monitoring events in the National Secretariat since Monday we have started the effort to ensure that there is a free and fair National Convention. We have made efforts to ensure a successful National Convention and part of those efforts is to inaugurate Chairmen and Secretaries of the Sub-Committees in consideration of track records and loyalty to the party.

“We task you to exhibit these qualities to ensure the success of the National Convention. I know a lot of our party faithfuls wanted in one way or the other to serve in various committees as their support or contributions towards a healthy party. However, we must be mindful that we cannot accommodate everyone in the Sub-Committees. So we trimmed down the number to a workable size without undermining everyone and I think this decision is the best for our party.

“I want to remind you that you have to work hard to ensure that the National Convention will go on 26th of March 2022. That day is sacrosanct.”