APC group says it has no consensus candidate yet

Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Unity Forum, on Saturday, dismissed a report that it had settled for a particular candidate to face the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming party’s primaries in July ahead of October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

There was speculation that the group led by the former deputy governor of the state, Ali Olanusi had picked one Engr Ife Oyedele while another report said it was Olusola Oke (SAN) that was picked.

Recall that the APC Unity Forum constituted a 7-man Selection Committee about three weeks ago to select a consensus candidate among the 10 aspirants who have expressed their interests in becoming the governor of the state.

The committee started work and has been interfacing with the aspirants and examining their blueprints for the state to enable it deliberately on a choice of a consensus choice.

It was gathered that some of the aspirants already screened by the committee included; Olusegun Abraham, Olusola Oke, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Ajasin, among others.

The group however dismissed such a report, saying after three weeks of deliberation, the selection committee is yet to reach a decision or file a report.

The Secretary of the Selection Committee, Sola Ehindero, asked the party members to ignore information from the social media or any other outfit regarding the choice of a consensus candidate.

He said: “The mandate of the committee set up by the Unity Forum is to select a consensus candidate who is credible, loyal and whose track record reflects his or her community and corporate accountability and commitment to selfless service.

“After three weeks of non-compromising deliberations and as of today Friday, 27th of March, 2020, the committee is yet to reach a decision on such a candidate and thus yet to prepare a report. While the search continues, party members should ignore information from the social media or any outfit regarding the choice of a consensus candidate”.

The committee urged members of the forum and the public to await the outcome of the exercise and ignore false news being peddled on social media, which has been a source of various conflicting reports about the outcome of the exercise.