APC governors mourn former Kaduna state deputy governor

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed grief over the death of the former deputy governor of Kaduna state, Barnabas Yusuf-Bala, popularly known as Bantex.

Bala who died on Sunday was the Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019 in the first term of Governor El-Rufai in office and stepped aside to seek the Senate seat for Kaduna South Senatorial District on the platform of APC but lost to PDP in the 2019 general elections.

The APC Governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in a condolence message said it was shocked over the demise of the former Kaduna number two citizen.

In the condolence message signed by PGF Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, the forum expressed to gratitude to God for Bala’s well lived life.

“We join the family, Kaduna State Government, members of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex). His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”, the Forum said.