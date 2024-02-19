APC expresses fear over gruesome murder of spokesperson, Namang

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Plateau state chapter has voiced deep concern and fear over the brutal killing of its spokesperson, Sylvanus Namang.

At a press conference on Monday in Jos, Rufus Bature, the chairman of the party in the state, expressed the party’s grief and condemned the heinous act, describing Namang as a passionate advocate for the party and a committed public servant.

He called for a thorough investigation into his murder and urged law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators.

In a somber statement, the chairman emphasized the need for peace and unity during this trying time, urging supporters to remain calm and refrain from any acts of violence or retaliation.

He also extended the party’s heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Namang, offering support and solidarity in their time of mourning.

“It is with heavy heart, pains and anguish that I address you on a very sad and worrisome matter that has just befallen us as a party. You might be aware that our publicity secretary, Sylvanus Namang was murdered in cold blood by yet to be Identified persons in Pankshin at about 8pm on Saturday 17th February 2024.

“The APC views this as a serious matter and wants to believe that some of it’s key members and some citizens are no longer safe in Plateau state. Consequently, we demand a thorough investigation into the murder and the perpetrators of this dastardly act should be brought to justice to allay any fears that have at the moment engulfed the teeming supporters of the APC”; Bature said.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, prompting swift reactions from both within and outside the party.

Namang, a dedicated and prominent figure within the APC, was found murdered in what many described as a gruesome and senseless act of violence.

As tributes pour in from across the political spectrum, many have hailed Namang’s contributions to Nigerian politics and his unwavering dedication to the ideals of democracy.

His untimely death serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing citizens and the urgent need for enhanced security measures to safeguard their lives.

The loss of Namang has left a void in the APC and the wider political community, with many mourning the passing of a respected spokesperson and advocate.