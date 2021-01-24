APC denies postponing membership revalidation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has not postponed the planned membership revalidation exercise scheduled to commence on Monday, January 25, 2021.

APC stated this in a statement titled:

“DISCLAIMER: APC membership exercise on course, commences as scheduled”, made available to journalists Saturday night.

The statement signed by John Akpan-Udoedeghe, national secretary,

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC said: A “NOTICE” in circulation and ascribed to the APC CECPC national secretary, John J. Akpan Udoedeghe is fake and highly mischievous.

“The APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise remains on course and commences as scheduled in the attached timetable.

“As earlier announced, the CECPC has approved the constitution of state membership registration committees for the party’s nationwide membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. This will be followed by a train-the-trainer workshop”.