APC Crisis: Buhari endorses Giadom NEC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday endorsed the Victor Giadom-led group’s plans to conduct the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

President’s Media aide, Garba Shehu stated this on Wednesday while speaking with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Giadom had consistently insisted that he is the right person to take charge of the party as its acting National Chairman, following the uphoding of Adams Oshiomhle’ss suspension by an Abuja Appeal Court.

He disclosed that the President “has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman”.

According to Shehu, “Because he will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon”.

He therefore urged the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

Apart from the President, “the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” Shehu said.