APC Caretaker Committee: Buhari’s action constitutional- Bagudu insists

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC Governors’Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu, on Friday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari did the right thing by creating a Caretaker Committee for the Patty’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Recall that the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC of the party had at its virtual meeting on Thursday, accepted the President’s recommendation to dissolve the NWC created under the suspended Chairman, Adams Oshiomhle.

The party subsequently went ahead and established the All Progressives Congress Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, headed by Yobe Governor, Mai Malam Buni

Bagudu, speaking with State House Correspondents after a “thank you” visit to the President on Friday, insisted that the President will never do anything outside what the party’s constitution allow.

” Media says a lot of things, but Mr President is very clear that he received due legal advice and remember, before the 2019 primaries, Mr President demonstrated to everyone in this country that he will never sacrifice due process for expediency.

Bagudu who was at the State House with the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Chairman and members of the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Committee, representing the North-Central, Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello , said the President had always been a stickler for the rules even when it is not convenient for him.

” When it was convenient to extend the tenure of the then executive so that we don’t have a convention and primary at the same time, Mr President said no, no matter how tough it is, we are going to do the correct legal thing. So Mr President will never do anything which the constitutional provisions of party, talk less of the country, does not allow him to do.”

He said the team was at the Presidential Villa to thanked the President for all he has been doing for the Progressive family, which culminated in the visionary and momentous resolution of party disputes that took place on Thursday, adding that ” The testimonials, news, commentaries, media from across the country are all happy for what has been done yesterday”

“Equally, to appreciate all the gains that had been made under his capable, brilliant and visionary leadership. Our country is more food secured, the economy, though challenged by the Coronavirus pandemic and recovering from the 2016 recession, is doing better than most countries in similar situation.

” At the same time, it’s to introduce, yet again, the Chairman of our Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention planning Committee, who is a very seasoned administrator and politician, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and to thank him on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum for deeming it so fit to include three governors in the committee: the Chairman, governor of Niger State and the governor of Osun State; Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola”