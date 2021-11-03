Anambra Polls: US vows to sanction violence perpetrators, election riggers

The United States on Wednesday said it would pay close attention to the Anambra governorship elections set to hold Saturday, 6th November, and will not hesitate to sanction any person who perpetuates violence or undermines democratic process.

The US in a statement in Abuja said it would consider consequences – including visa restrictions which may be extended to family members, for those who interfere with democratic process or instigate violence.

The US says it is expecting a peaceful and transparent election with results that will accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

The full statement read, “The United States looks forward to a gubernatorial election in Anambra State on November 6 that is peaceful and transparent, with results that accurately reflect the will of the state’s residents.

“We will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere with the democratic process or instigate violence against civilian populations before, during, or after the elections.”

“We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process,” said the statement.

“Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations also may lead to restrictions on family members. We call on citizens, electoral officials, party members, and security force personnel to do their part in ensuring a credible and secure electoral process.”