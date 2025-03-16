With the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election approaching, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finalised the screening of seven aspirants vying for the party’s ticket. The primary election, set for April 5, will determine who flies the APC flag in the crucial race against incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The seven aspirants cleared for the primaries include Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo, Valentine Ozigbo, Paul Chukwuma, Obiora Okonkwo, Chukwuma Umeoji, Nicholas Ukachukwu and Edozie Madu.

Each of these aspirants brings a unique mix of experience, political influence, and governance vision, but who will be the flagbearer to represent the ruling party in Anambra?

‘The Engineer and Planner’– Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo

A seasoned engineer and oil & gas expert, Onunkwo has built a reputation as a problem-solver who understands the role of strategic planning in governance. His campaign is centered on what he calls “precision engineering in leadership,” a philosophy that prioritises careful planning, infrastructure development, and efficient governance.

He stated after his screening at the APC National Secretariat that Anambra does not just need a leader but a planner, a builder, and a man who understands how to structure development and make it work.

Onunkwo’s advantage lies in his long-standing relationship with the grassroots. He has been a consistent presence in Anambra politics, working year-round with the people, even outside election seasons.

Onunkwo has also remained deeply involved in the affairs of the state. He has launched numerous philanthropic projects, community development programs, and youth empowerment initiatives. This dedication earned him the title “Grand Commander of Anambra Youths,” a reflection of his influence among young voters—a critical demographic in the election.

Additionally, Onunkwo has played a key role in strengthening the APC in Anambra State. His contributions to party-building efforts, mobilization, and grassroots organization have positioned him as one of the most loyal and consistent APC members in the state. His unwavering support and contributions to APC’s electoral success have positioned him as a father figure within the party, making him a respected leader not just in Anambra but within the party’s national structure. He has presented strong evidence of his contributions to the Supreme Court, further cementing his credibility as a party loyalist.

Onunkwo’s key promises are in infrastructure development, economic revitalization, power and industrialization of Anambra state, vowing to focus not only on the ‘basic amenities a governor should provide.’

To the leader and visionary, an APC victory in Anambra is not just about the state but about the political future of the South East, ensuring that the region is fully connected to the center ahead of 2027.

He would be drawing experience from his previous attempts to snatch the Anambra State gubernatorial election, having flown the APC flag in 2017 and missing the ticket in the annulled party primary of 2021 that produced Senator Andy Ubah.

This time, Onunkwo comes fully equipped with his expert-driven leadership, grassroots support, and party loyalty, and is poised to win the APC primaries and represent the party again in the November election.

‘Innovation and Economic Expertise’– Obiora Okonkwo

As the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo has positioned himself as a business-minded leader who wants to transform Anambra into a hub for investment.

Okonkwo, a professor and entrepreneur, believes that Anambra is a state with strong potential and full of hardworking business people but held back by poor leadership. He announced his desire to contest, doing so ‘with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to the future of Anambra State.’

He also asserted that Anambra requires the best hands at such a critical juncture, showing confidence in his track record as an APC loyalist, even calling for scrutiny of his capabilities from doubters.

The highly decorated and awarded aspirant boasts an impressive educational background, with a first-class degree in Economics and Management of National Economy and a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science from the Russian Academy of Science. These, and many other achievements under his belt, has established him as a force in the field of education and points to his aspiration for Anambra to prioritise education, economic development and job creation in the state.

Okonkwo also possesses an in-depth understanding of the economic challenges that plague Anambra, as he has both the skill and qualifications to back it up. His accomplishments in the aviation industry, for instance, is testament to his innovative He is Anambra-born through and through, starting off his long career as an entrepreneur in Onitsha Main Market where he traded with his father while schooling.

These facts and many more, has endeared him to the people, as was more than evident in the elaborate manner he was cheered by hundreds of supporters during his submission of nomination form at the APC Headquarters in Abuja. Described as a mini-rally by onlookers, Okonkwo was supported en masse with traditional Igbo songs and dance, attesting to his popularity among the grassroots.

He was also promised support from youth leaders representing women and youth from across the district at a comprehensive zonal meeting at the APC Anambra Senatorial District; here, they vowed to show support toward Okonkwo’s candidacy, hoping that APC would be victorious in the state with his name in the forefront.

Okonkwo, on his part, also pledged to put the welfare and wellbeing of his people first, particularly the vulnerable populations like the youth, women and children and aims to drive Anambra into an age of economic transformation, human capital development, security, skill acquisition and more.

No doubt, this business mogul has emerged as a top contender to represent the ruling party in Anambra.

‘A Strategic Businessman’ – Valentine Ozigbo

A former banker and ex-CEO of Transcorp Plc and one of Nigeria’s leading business conglomerates, Valentine Ozigbo is known for his charismatic leadership and business acumen, which have earned him significant support among the elite and urban electorate.

Ozigbo was the PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2021 election, where he lost to Governor Soludo. And following the wildfire Obidient bug that trailed the 2023 general election, Ozigbo joined Peter Obi’s Labour Party and was a significant presence as the opposition party diligently pursued the outcome of the presidential elections up to the Supreme Court.

Ozigbo was largely touted as the obvious candidate of the Labour Party in Anambra State for the November 2025 governorship poll until George Moghalu, a former National Auditor of APC dumped the APC and defected to Labour Party in October last year. Moghalu’s deft move obviously created an upset in all the calculations at the very top of Labour Party. Even so, Ozigbo ranked tops among aspirants for the gubernatorial ticket. However, in a surprising move, the former Trans Corp chief defected to the APC in February 2024, citing the need to “save Anambra from collapse.”

Ozigbo stated at the party’s headquarters that there comes a time when one wants to move on to their track, especially when there is an urgency to address the issue of governance.

However, events of the recent screening of aspirants for the party’s ticket have raised questions about the propriety of Ozigbo’s switch to APC. Ozigbo’s demeanor at the party’s headquarters said it all last Saturday when he appeared before the screening committee.

The rather friendly politician/businessman stormed out of the premises, as he shunned media men on ground.

It was later gathered that the committee, even while recommending that he be granted waiver to be part of the process, “thoroughly grilled” him, asking his opinion on the outcome of the presidential election of 2023.

His rather sudden defection to the APC raises questions about his loyalty and long-term commitment to the party. Some APC stakeholders remain skeptical, seeing him as an outsider who joined the party for convenience rather than ideology.

In his brief stint in the political field, he has moved from PDP, Labour Party and now APC. Importantly, Ozigbo’s previous close ties with Peter Obi could pose a challenge in winning over core APC loyalists, who may question his allegiance.

Regardless of the speculations, Ozigbo remains focused, promising progressive governance and economic transformation, hopefully supporting upcoming entrepreneurs in Anambra.

Ozigbo’s strength lies in his corporate experience and appeal to the business community. His background in finance and economic management makes him an attractive candidate for those seeking a more business-oriented approach to governance.

He remains a strong contender, but his ability to defeat Onunkwo and Obiora Okonkwo, the United Airlines owner in the primaries will depend on how well he can convince APC delegates of his commitment to the party’s vision.

‘Experienced Leader and Philanthropist’ – Paul Chukwuma

A former APC National Auditor and indigene of Ihiala, Anambra State, Paul Chukwuma is an experienced politician with a background in business and education. As the Pro-Chancellor of Olivia University in Burundi, Chukwuma brings a mix of academia and business strategy to the race.

A chieftain and business expert, Chukwuma is also a leader and his track record shows his qualities as a leader with achievements that highlight his contributions to the party. In 2017, he served as the Chairman of APC’s Continuous Registration Exercise in Abia State while serving simultaneously as a member of the Youth Mobilisation Directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign.

He is, like the aforementioned aspirants, also overflowing with multiple endeavors for the youth as seen in his philanthropic actions. In 2010, he built and equipped a multi-million-naira ICT center in his community for the training of youths from the Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

In addition to that, Chukwuma is reportedly also responsible for countless numbers of youths gaining admission into state and Federal Universities, as well as being employed in the Federal Civil Service courtesy of him. He has even sponsored numerous students for higher education in state and federal polytechnics and universities. These show evidence that Chukwuma is committed to development in Anambra at a level that truly matters— the grassroot community.

His generosity extends towards the party as well, announcing the donation of a brand new secretariat and three Zonal offices and grassroots offices in the 326 wards of Anambra state. This was announced at a consultative meeting with the party’s chairmen where he also confirmed his interest in the Anambra governor seat.

Not only visible in his philanthropy, Chukwuma has also been outspoken about the shortcomings of Soludo’s regime in Anambra particularly in the areas of inadequate security, excessive taxation and ill treatment of civil servants in the state. He hopes to reverse these failures and

His vision for Anambra includes ‘job creation, qualitative education and equitable distribution of resources.’ He has, therefore, focused his campaign on tackling insecurity, improving infrastructure, and creating jobs.

‘Strategic Leadership’ – Chukwuma Umeoji

The seasoned businessman and politician known for his contributions to both the private and public sectors. Chukwuma Umeoji is a significant player in the real estate sector, establishing himself in the business world by founding and leading Bantu Nigeria Limited and Harvestech Nigeria Limited as Managing Director.

The current Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) is no stranger to positions that call for strategic leadership; his track record proving his deep interest in people.

Umeoji’s political journey has been marked by various roles and party affiliations; he served as the representative for Aguata Federal Constituency in the Nigerian House of Representatives during the 2007–2011 and 2019–2023 legislative periods and in the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial elections emerged as a factional candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

However, internal party disputes led to legal battles over the legitimate candidacy, ultimately resulting in Charles Soludo being recognized as the official APGA candidate.

In the 2023 Senate Election, he secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination for the Anambra South Senatorial District in the 2023 elections but was defeated by the incumbent, Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Umeoji’s political journey is also marked by significant contributions to the APC and a commitment to transformative leadership.

In his campaign for the 2025 gubernatorial election, Umeoji outlined a comprehensive agenda aimed at restoring security and boosting the confidence of Ndi Anambra. He emphasized the importance of strategic planning and governance, leveraging his extensive experience in both the private and public sectors to drive economic growth and development in the state.

Umeoji’s candidacy garnered attention within the APC, with party members and supporters expressing optimism about his potential to lead Anambra State toward a more prosperous future. His vision includes enhancing socio-economic development, improving infrastructure, and creating an environment conducive to investment and growth.

The former legislator is not without grassroots support, proving his commitment to the community through various exceptional services like his establishment of the African Centre for Widows Empowerment, a platform through which he has provided widows the opportunity to education, skill acquisition programs and helping them become financially independent. He is also dedicated to helping the youth of Anambra, implementing scholarship programmes and access to tools that have improved their lives.

Umeoji is recognised for his outstanding character, marked by kindness, humility, hard work, and devotion to God, qualities that inspire many.

His career reflects a blend of entrepreneurial acumen and political involvement, underscoring his commitment to contributing to the development of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

‘A Man of Loyalty’– Nicholas Ukachukwu

As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SNECOU Group Limited, Nicholas Ukachukwu has demonstrated remarkable entrepreneurial acumen. His company has diversified interests spanning oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, education, and media, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic landscape.

In his political aspirations, he has shown consistency; a key aspect that defines him well as a politician and businessman.

The former chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) represented the Bwari Abuja Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, advocating for policies aimed at improving the welfare of his constituents. In 2021, Ukachukwu contested in the Anambra State gubernatorial election under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Despite his efforts, he was not successful in securing the governorship.

Ukachukwu’s candidacy in the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial elections is not to be underestimated as his charisma, capacity, and political clout are assets that could lead the APC to victory.

He declared his intentions to run, although reluctant at first but cited his desire to finish what the late Ifeanyi Ubah started.

Within the APC, Ukachukwu is regarded as a pivotal figure. He has described himself as ‘someone who loves party loyalty’ and ‘someone you can trust with power.’ He is also very active in good deeds for the sake of the party’s performance, donating ₦63 million to the party in the state. Popularly known among his supporters as ‘Ikukuoma’, Ukachukwu is often described by many as a loyal leader and maintains strong bonds with his allies which spans various parties over the course of his political career.

The real estate mogul has also been described as ‘a visionary leader with sound background in grassroots politics’, a statement that proves true in light of his sincere interest in youth empowerment and mentorship. His charitable spirit extends to all who are less privileged; the poor, widows and orphans, both in Anambra and beyond.

Ukachukwu’s 2025 gubernatorial campaign is anchored on a comprehensive agenda aimed at transforming Anambra State that involves a focus on agricultural advancement; his plans are to implement policies that support farmers and enhance food security in the state. He also promises reforms in areas like healthcare, education, security and infrastructure.

‘The Experienced APC Stalwart’ – Edozie Madu

A businessman and legal practitioner, Edozie Madu’s political journey reflects a steadfast commitment to public service.

The longtime APC stalwart hails from Owelle Ezukalla in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra and is associated with Madu, Edozie & Madu P.C, a law firm with extensive experience in representing clients with international business interests. Demonstrating remarkable entrepreneurial acumen, Madu brings business and legal experience, an advantage as he is committed to the prosperity and development of Anambra.

He was the presidential candidate of the Independent Democrats (ID) party in the 2019 general elections, showcasing his dedication to national development.

As a prominent member of the APC, Chief Madu has been recognized for his progressive political stance and administrative prowess. In 2021, Senator Orji Kalu lauded him as a progressive politician, seasoned administrator, and philanthropist of repute.

In 2025, political stakeholders from Anambra State purchased the APC governorship nomination form for Chief Madu, urging him to contest in the November 8 election. This move underscores the confidence reposed in his leadership capabilities by various political stakeholders.

An honorable chieftain and party loyalist, Madu is known for his philanthropy and dedication to community development. Happily married with children, his journey from a successful businessman to a dedicated public servant underscores his commitment to leveraging his experience for the betterment of Anambra State.

As the 2025 elections approach, his vision for a prosperous and developed Anambra continues to resonate with many citizens seeking transformative leadership. These include but is not limited to better housing opportunities, economic improvement, improvement of roads and other infrastructure and more.

The primary election is, indeed, a crucial step in determining the party’s representative for the Anambra State governorship election on November 8, 2025.

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje has assured all aspirants of a fair and transparent primary process, emphasizing the party’s commitment to selecting the best candidate to lead Anambra State.

