The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again shifted its National Executive Committee (NEC) from March 13 to May 15.

Sunday Udeokoye, the party’s National Secretary, said in a letter sighted by BusinessDay in Abuja, that the postponement is to allow for the conclusion of the ongoing zonal, state, local government and ward congresses.

The NEC meeting was earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The letter stated that ” following emerging issues including the need to conclude our pending Zonal, State, L.G.A and Ward Congresses as well as to allow for further consultation to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the meeting especially with regard to other proposed activities of our Party, the NWC after due consultation with leaders, stakeholders and relevant Organs of the Party including the Board of Trustees (BoT) the PDP Governors’ Forum and the PDP National Assembly Caucus hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC that the 99th NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, March 13, 2025 has been unavoidably shifted to Thursday, May 15, 2025.”

“All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly.

The party’s National Working Committee NWC, said it “sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause Distinguished members of NEC.”

