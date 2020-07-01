Adelami assures of party cohesion ahead of Ondo election

A frontline governorship aspirant in Ondo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olayide Adelami has assured that he would ensure party cohesion if elected as Governor.

The Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly who spoke with journalists Wednesday in Abuja after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja lamented that APC members in the State were disenchanted with 80 percent of them aggrieved and promised to build the party if elected Governor.

Adelami who said he was on a rescue mission to save Ondo from maladministration vowed to take the teeming youths out of the streets in the State, decrying the situation where many of them have graduated for years without jobs.

“As I said, the first thing is to come to Ondo State to maintain party cohesion. Number two, the numerous disenchanted, hopeless, near hopeless youths roaming the streets. We have so many of them in Ondo State who have been carrying their certificates for the past five, six years looking for a job that is not there.

“I am coming to Ondo State to engage our teeming youths. They must work, they are the asset of Ondo state and I value them so much. They are going to take priority in the projects I’m going to execute in Ondo State.

On the mode of primaries, Adelami said: “the popular opinion is a direct primary, I normally refer to it as election, nobody will be disenchanted, everybody will be given the opportunity to express themselves”.

While extolling the qualities of the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, the aspirant said: “They are men of integrity, if you look at the profile of all the new leaders that are there now, they are men of integrity. I have no doubt about that, they will be transparent, they will not be biased in the execution of their duties so that at the end of the day all members of APC will be happy for it”.