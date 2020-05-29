Abiodun, Ogun governor, turns 60, opts for low-key celebration

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said he would not roll out the drums today to mark his attainment of double milestones. Today, Abiodun is marking his first year in office as well as the attainment of 60 years of age.

In a statement he personally signed, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay, the governor said he was making the double celebration low-key. He expressed deep appreciation to friends and well-wishers who have demonstrated, through calls and enquiries, goodwill and desire to be part of the celebrations.

The governor thanked God for His benevolence on him, the good people of Ogun State for trusting him with the mandate and the tremendous support for him in office, as well as his numerous well-wishers for their affection.

The statement added however, that in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines to combat the dreaded virus, “a low-key approach has been adopted to mark the two events.”

According to the release, “Whilst a number of completed projects across the state had earlier been earmarked for formal commissioning to mark his first year in office, this has now been put on hold. In its place, the on-going activation of completed projects for immediate use and benefits of the people of the state that commenced on Wednesday will continue. In addition, inspection of other on-going projects, with strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, will also proceed.”

It was also stated that “A compendium of all the Administration’s activities in the last one year will be made available and well distributed.

“Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies are further reminded of the extant directive that government fund must not be expended on any congratulatory advertorial. However, they may publish the achievements of their respective mandates, in line with the guidelines already issued by the One Year Anniversary Committee.”

Governor Abiodun directed that “Rather than advertorial placements and gifts, friends and well-wishers (individuals and corporate organisations), are urged to convert funds meant for such gestures to donations and projects that will benefit the generality of the citizens and residents of the State.”

“In this regard, donations to DA-COVID Account with Access Bank (A/C No. 1392969878) or DA-COVID Account with Wema Bank (A/C No. 0123099840) will be greatly appreciated. All donations to the account will be acknowledged and the proceeds transferred to Ogun State COVID-19 Account. In the alternative, a public school or Primary Healthcare Centre may be adopted for renovation/rehabilitation under the State’s ‘Adopt a Project’ Initiative,” he further directed.

“I am extremely grateful to God and deeply appreciate the show of love and solidarity,” he said.