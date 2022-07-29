Abia guber: Why I chose Ichita as my running mate – Ibe

Gregory Ibe, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that one of the considerations which influenced the emergence Obinna Ichita as his running mate is his enduring membership of APGA even during turbulent periods, sterling performance as leader of the party in the House of Assembly.

He also said that other reasons were for equalising senatorial zone of origin, public acceptability and grassroots support.

Conveying the information through a press statement in Umuahia, Ibe stated that the choice of his deputy is “the outcome of an extensive, rigorous and painstaking screening exercise conducted by the party among many aspirants initially, which finally culminated in the nomination of three eminently qualified Abians, from whom Hon. Ichita emerged.”

According to the statement, “In arriving at Hon. Ichita, the party adhered strictly to existing guidelines, protocols, due process and ground rules, which among many criteria provide for specific functions and contributions by different organs of the party at State Working Committee (SWC) and National Working Committee (NWC) levels, in collaboration and consultation with the candidate”.

Obinna Ichita is a two-term member currently representing Aba South in Abia State House of Assembly. It is believed that he will bring his vast legislative experience to bear on the ticket while fusing with Ibe’s robust background in business, academia and international diplomacy to reposition Abia, if elected.