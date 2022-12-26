Obi promises a new Nigeria, campaigns in Bayelsa

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has promised to build a new Nigeria if elected president in the 2023 general election.

Flanked by his running mate, Ahmed Datti and other party leaders at the Ox-Bow Lake Pavilion, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday, during the LP campaign, Obi said he would enthrone the rule of law, and also ensure that students go about with their laptops without harassment by law enforcement agents.

He vowed to end the incessant shutting down of the nation’s universities as a result of strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) if elected as president in 2023.

The former governor of Anambra State also promised to address the menace of floods across Nigeria by dredging major rivers, including the River Niger and Benue.

Obi promised to clean all the environmental pollution sites in Bayelsa State as well as other Niger Delta states and build a Nigeria that Nigerians will be proud of.

Read also: Peter Obi is building citizenship for a New Republic

“We will ensure there is no strike again in our universities. Four years will be four years; five years will be five years. I and Datti will secure Nigeria.

“We will make sure there is rule of law in Nigeria. The police will not harass anyone on the road; police will not stop students from carrying their laptops again.

“We will ensure Bayelsa get a fair share of what it is giving to Nigeria. I will clean up all environmental pollution in Bayelsa. People must be able to fish in their water again. Most importantly, we are going to dredge River Niger and Benue to stop the problem of flooding.

“This is time for Nigerian youths to take up their government. We want to build a Nigeria that Nigerians will be proud to say they are Nigerians. We will support our youths to be very productive.

“I and Datti are wealth creators. We want to create wealth for Nigeria. We will fight corruption. Nigeria requires people who have capacity, people who have commitment and people with physical and mental energy. A new Nigeria is possible.”