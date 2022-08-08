2023: What we will do to rescue Lagos – Jandor

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State has said he would focus on taking development to the inner part of the state and give priority to education in order reduce the number of out-of-school children in the state, if elected governor in 2023.

Jandor started this Sunday night while presenting the 69 candidates of the party across the state to the media in Lagos. He said the people of the state were tired of the status-quo and are desirous of change; want a fresh breath of air in all sectors of the state.

According to Jandor, we would take development to all parts of the state, we want a wealthy state. We have decided to work together, take and give wealth back to the people. We want fresh air, in all sectors of the economy, education sector, everywhere. We have two million children roaming the street in Lagos”, he said.

The governorship candidate added that for more than two decades now, Lagos has had only one governor, adding that it’s time the state gets the second governor.

He, however, said all the 69 candidates and the party have resolved to take back Lagos from the grip of one man who had held the state down for 23 years.

“We have never been this hopeful, 2023 is the year that we would put an end to that dynasty that has held us for 23 years. For over two decades, we have had only one governor in Lagos; it is time we have the second one”, Jandor added.

The breakdown of the 69 candidates which include three senatorial candidates is as follows: Segun Adewale, Lagos West, Wale Gomez, Lagos Central and Nicholas Akobandi, Lagos East.

Also, 24 House of Representatives candidates who include serving reps from Surulere, Amuwo- Odofin and Oshodi, including sensational singer, Bankole Wellington (Banky W) who is the candidate of Eti-Osa federal constituency; 40 Lagos house of assembly candidates, as well as and Jandor and his running mate, Funke Akindele.

Jandor is the main challenger to the candidate of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent Lagos governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 election.

He defected from the APC to the PDP last year, after complaining of marginalisation in the party, upon realising he could not get the gubernatorial ticket of the party.