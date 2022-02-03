2023: We will reclaim Cross River from APC – Sen Onor

Ahead of the 2023 general election Senators Sandy Onor and Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe have vowed to reclaim the state from APC.

The PDP senators, representing Cross River Central and Northern senatorial districts, said time has come for the people to take their destiny into their hands by standing up for change ahead of 2023.

The two Senator’s said this at the inauguration of PDP Support Group, Reclaim Cross River, held at Ogoja in the northern senatorial zone Sen Sandy Onor, a governorship hopeful, said the reclaim-Cross-River-project has a God’s hand in it and promised that they would all join hands to execute it.

According to him “We are determined to reclaim the state through seeking the people’s mandate as we have been doing.

“2023 is for the PDP and I want all of us to be part of it. The state needs change because we have never had it so bad. Thus, the urgent need to reclaim it and this is one sure way of doing it. I am optimistic that God is with us in this project and with him nothing is impossible.

“The APC knows that they don’t have credibility and so they are trying to brutalise us ahead of the election. We believe in one-man-one vote and so there would be no rigging this time.”

Commending the support group for conceptualising this project, Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, said: “We shall do everything constitutional to reclaim the state and put in place a government that would have a soft spot for our people.

“What we have now in the state is the spirit of self acquisition of material things. We must put it behind us with our vote in 2023 because it is the worst cankerworm that is facing us.”

He dcreid the decay in infrastructures across the state in the name of putting food on the table, saying “this is the time for Cross Riverians to wake up and be counted and reclaim the state.”

Jariigbe said PDP has attracted at least four projects in every ward in Ogoja and Yala federal constituency, he called on the people to queue behind PDP as they would be remembered as part of history.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of Reclaim Cross River, Paul Ishabor, said the fledgling political support group is committed to restoring the eroding glory of Cross River state.

Ishabor, said the group is poised to redress the devastation in the state arising from maladministration, lack of focus and outright insincerity.

He said: “We have a common political persuasion and are disgusted over the unprecedented decay in morale and infrastructures ravaging the state since the advent of the present administration.

“And to drive our vision to fruition, we have opted to queue behind Sen Sandy Onor’s governorship aspiration to take over in 2023. Our choice is devoid of myopic vision and ethnic colouration. We simply want the best for Cross River and the circumstances on ground beckons on him to take up the gauntlet.”