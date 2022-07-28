2023: Stand against continuity of repackaged leadership, group tells Nigerians

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, the Catalyst For Global Peace & Justice (CPJ) has urged Nigerians to stand against the continuity of refurbished and repackaged tragedy in leadership, which has bedeviled all aspects of the country’s development in the last seven years.

CPJ, an initiative with a mission to empower citizens to work for peace and social justice, made the call at a media chat, which held at Realm of Glory Church, Okota, Isolo, Lagos, on July 23, 2022.

Speaking at the event, Abraham Sam Aiyedogbon, a clergy and the convener, lamented that in 2015 Nigerians were deceived by some people who convinced them that their option was the best for Nigerian leadership, and the only way out of the country’s many woes then.

Lamenting further, Aiyedogbon noted that the option being presented then was so repackaged and refurbished with promises that lured Nigerians to vote for them, only to later find out their lies and poor leadership, which have worsened the country’s situations; economic, social, and security.

In a press statement written in five parts, the aggrieved Aiyedogbon bemoaned what he described as the “phantom hope of glorious change in 2015,” which never materialised even in the over seven years of the present administration.

“We dare not forget to recall with nostalgia, the fraudulent package of a phantom hope, which promised a glorious change in 2014/2015. Almost everybody who is somebody was fooled and carried away in that ‘One Chance Vehicle,’” he said in the statement.

“It is worthy of serious contemplation that the same people who packaged, presented and promoted with great jamboree the incumbent administration are the ones, with no sense of remorse, now stooping below the level and standard of every basic morality and decency to promote a reincarnated and rebranded caricature of the abysmal failure for continuity.”

Following the failed promises and deceit, Aiyedogbon, who was joined in the chat by other principal officers of CPJ, noted that Nigerians have suffered enough and should stand up with their votes against the continuity of abysmal failure of the present administration in the 2023 election.

He regretted that it was in an effort to sell their dummy, especially the same faith ticket, that made them to stoop so low to parade fake bishops in Abuja, in a country where people have been crying for justice and fairness, hence querying the equity in the APC presidential ticket when Christians are not regarded.

“Such acts should be condemned by every well meaning individual, lovers of God, lovers of truth and justice across political and religious divides. They probably know nothing about the famous adage that says ‘the hood or the robe does not make the monk’”, he noted.

He described the sad incident in Abuja by the APC as desperate fraudsters leading hungry miscreants who may easily masquerade as Christian leaders.

For the supporters of same faith ticket, the CPJ convener asked them to read the brilliant argument titled ‘The audacity of hypocrisy & hypocrisy of competence’ by Daniel Bwala, one of the first APC leaders to resign their membership in protest of the same faith ticket.

He insisted that, “Both Muslim Ummah people of the Christian faith and other religious beliefs must not be stigmatised or persecuted for seeking to protect their religious rights and freedom in a multiethnic and religious nation with the constitutional status of a secular nation as Nigeria.”

In conclusion, CPJ, which has over 30 chapters in Nigeria and a global spread of leaders, hundreds of coordinators, and thousands of volunteers and community organisers across the world, insisted that balance, inclusiveness, respect for all and the freedom to demand and enjoy rights enshrined in the constitution must be allowed unchallenged.

CPJ is an organisation set up by committed and credible leaders across many nations committed to the enthronement of peace, prosperity and social justice for all nations.