2023 Presidential race: Ten vows VP Osinbajo made to Nigerians in declaration speech

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has officially joined the 2023 presidential race.

In the early hours of Monday, VP Yemi Osinbajo made a major statement about his intension to seek the ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This came after months of speculations, denials and consultations.

During the declaration, the VP made ten noteworthy promises to the people of Nigeria if given the chance to preside over the affairs of the country as President.

Below are his promises:

Agriculture: He promised to take the agriculture revolution to the next level particularly mechanisation and development of farms to table value chain.

Poverty: He also assured Nigerians of fulfilling the promised obligation of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Governance: The VP promised to strengthen the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates.

Education: He gave an assurance of completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, both male and female, attend school and he will reform Nigeria’s educational system.

Technology: He promised to create a tech economy that will provide job opportunities for many.

Regulations: He gave his word of making sure that the government; its agencies and regulators serve the business community.

Health: He assured on completing the task of universal assurance and health coverage for everyone in the country.

Excellent business environment: Provision of an excellent environment for all businesses in the country to thrive.

SIP (Social Investment Programme): He promised to enhance the Social Investment Programme to a full-scale social welfare scheme.

Unity: He made a statement on ethnicity as he said, “Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa. Where everywhere in this land is home to everyone, where our diversities, tribes, and faith unites, rather than divide us.

“Let our tribes become one tribe, the Nigerian tribe where all are treated fairly, justly, and with respect.”