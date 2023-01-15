2023: Obi to speak at Chatham house

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is scheduled to speak at Chatham House in London on Monday, January 16, 2023. At the famous independent policy institute trusted for debate and dialogue, Obi will be speaking on his vision for policy change and the institutional reforms that the Labour Party, Datti, and him have for Nigeria.

His session at Chatham House is expected to take place at 1:00 p.m. Nigerian time and last for only an hour.

The former Anambra State governor will have the opportunity to share his vision and, most likely, how to articulate them to international investors, Africans, and Nigerians in particular, during Monday’s session.

Also, Monday’s session will be his fourth public appearance in seven days and the second in three days to engage the public in an open-air discussion about his plans for the country.

Obi becomes the second-highest-profile Nigerian politician during this campaign season, seeking the chance to govern Africa’s most populous nation after Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to appear on the podium at Chatham House.

Recall that during Tinubu’s famous appearance, the former Lagos State governor passed the bulk of the questions to some key members of his entourage who accompanied him. Those who answered questions on his behalf were Nasiru El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State; Professor Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River State; and Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives.

An action that generated so much discussion both in the conventional and social media spaces.