2023: North should produce the next president- Dokpesi

Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition in 2023 Thursday visited Ebonyi state to seek the support of the people.

Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar presidential ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, during the visit said the tenure of the North for the presidential seat is not yet expired.

Dokpesi while addressing PDP supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital as part of the consultation to actualize the presidential ambition of the former Vice President of the country, Atiku Abubakar said the North should produce the next President of the country in the 2023 general elections in line with true zoning.

He argued that the south has had the presidential position for 16 years from 1999-2007 and 2009-2015, adding that naturally, they should produce the next president of the country in 2023 in line with the rotational presidency in the country.

He maintained that those clamoring for the southern presidency were doing so for their selfish interest and not for the interest of the south.

“The south had the presidency from 1999-2007 and again from 2009-2015. The tenure of the North is not yet expired, once it is expired, the south will produce the President, the southeast in particular. All those clamoring for the Presidency to come to the south in 2023 are not asking for it because of the south, they are asking it for their particular interest and the zone they come from.

Read also: Why Tinubu is most marketable candidate for president – Sanwo-Olu

“And I can tell you for free of charge even the APC itself will not bring it to the southeast, the clamor for it is for the benefit of the South West, not for the benefit of the South East. We are interested in power shifting to the southeast and we have to lay the proper foundation. Time and care are required”, he said.

The Atiku team used the occasion and ordered Governor David Umahi to return the People’s Democratic Party Secretariat to the party.

“I remember vividly when I came here on two, three occasions, the first one was when I was contesting for chairman of the party, the engineer, this governor meet me at Abuja after I have visited here to plead with me to step down for the chairmanship race for the overall interest of the party and in the overall interested of the federal government.

Ebonyi citizens love the federal republic of Nigeria.

“This same man did not have sufficient patience when it comes to his ambition of becoming the president, he breezes brutally took the Secretariat the People’s Democratic Party, that a very heinous act, that is the height of brutality and wickedness. And I call on him to at this point return the Secretariat to the PDP of the southeast party, let me also call on him to immediately release the PDP officer whom he has taken to Court with the rump of charges, we are all supposed to be Democratic not tyrants. People have a right to different opinions and not be incriminated and dealt with in such a heinous manner.

“I want to call on all members of the People’s Democratic Party in this place to remain resilient, I believe very shortly you will be hearing some good news for the head waiters of this very party, this maltreatment can not be sustained”, he stated.//