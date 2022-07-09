2023: Noise can’t be politician’s biggest asset

NOISE with all its known defects is ascending new heights in our politics. Some politicians are lugging it as their best asset going into the 2023 elections. Will we permit it?

Where we thought that the quality of debates would be elevated in line with the immediacy of the issues that afflict our society, the responses we get are noise, sheer nuisance, distractions that keep us away from simple answers that can unbundle the complicating matters in our nation. Those who refuse to join in these lowered visions of society’s future are maligned and accused of lacking skills in noise generation.

The propagators of these campaign strategies are no longer content with their askance to the ails of Nigeria. They want to drag others into the gutter with them to wallow in futile debates about nothing.

One of Nigeria’s notable bombastic politicians Dr. Tunji Braithwaite, bless him, who never mounted the soapbox without leaving a memorable impression, would describe their carryings on as “morbid analyses” meant for “ornithological species of identical plumage who converge in propinquus propinquity”.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s issues are more than whether he has forgotten he went to school or not. Peter Obi is criticised for everything including showcasing his performance as Governor of Anambra State and his tiny voice. Atiku Abubakar is still reminded that he is not a Nigerian.

Their various party primaries produced them. Our attention on them should be more detailed.

Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for instance, whose announcement as the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, threw not a few into confusion, is an example of the quality of candidates that are in this race. Okowa is also not counted as a good noise maker.

Where he presents issues they respond with tissues. The matters that would improve our society are of no interest to those who delight in abuses and name-calling as the strongest strategies of their campaigns.

Shouldn’t we abandon the din that has turned our campaigns into music concerts that one could mistake for dancing competitions? Bereft of testimonies of their past – or to cover their doubtful past – some politicians acquire dance steps that mesmerise their audiences.

Little as what is said at these gatherings is, it is drowned in noise of the moment.

Okowa had left his work to speak for him. Those who elect to judge him by physical projects may be happy with the critical infrastructure he has inaugurated in Asaba and other parts of the State. They would still miss more than half the point.

His investments in human development have made entrepreneurs out of thousands of people who are using their new skills to create jobs. The linkages and multi-layered multiplier effects of these projects are still under study.

One would have expected a different approach in dealing with new leaders we are prospecting for 2023.

We should hear them out. We should interrogate them. We should ask deep questions about where they intend to take Nigeria. Are there options? What are the opportunity costs?

These are by far more fruitful approaches in rebuilding Nigeria which is the major issue in the 2023 election.

When the likes of Okowa are available for selection to high offices like the Vice President they raise the bar of the selection process. We have seen that with Labour Party’s choice of Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed. The All Progressives Congress, APC, would flow similarly or be left behind in the new direction of getting refreshing voices into the politics of 2023.

In the coming months, the quality of candidates will be measured by what they are, what they have done, and what they plan to do. Our politics is moving away from assessing performance with tune, timbre and volume of voice that say everything about nothing.

Finally…

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on his way to Dakar, Senegal, made a huge sacrifice by stopping over at Kuje Prison to inspect the damage terrorists unleashed while freeing prisoners at the facility. Ungrateful Nigeria wondered why he considered an international engagement more important than staying home to manage the disgrace. The simple answer – each President has a focus. Thanks very much Femi Adesina for that answer plus the additional information that the President would never give terrorists the impression that they are winning. Haven’t we passed the stage of impressions?

NOTHING said about the attack makes any meaning. It can’t be more shocking than the attack on the Nigeria Defence Academy and shooting down of military jets. Prisons in Lokoja, Benin City, and Owerri have been attacked. What makes Kuje different?

DID anyone notice that ASUU said its strike that is in the fifth month will end soon? It wasn’t the government that made the announcement.

.Isiguzo is a major commentator on minor issues