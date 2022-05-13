2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

Chris Ngige, the labour minister, has withdrawn from the presidential race and has indicated willingness to continue working as a minister.

Ngige made his announcement Friday, hours after President Muhammadu Buhari held a valedictory session for the Labour Minister and nine other ministers who are seeking elective political office.

In a statement he signed and sent to the media, Ngige said he had briefed the President about his decisions.

It is unclear if Buhari will allow Ngige to continue in office as minister after a valedictory session has been held for him.

According to the statement, “Today, 13thMay , 2022, I had an audience with the President, Muhammadu Buhari as a follow up to the one I earlier had with him on 11thMay , 2022.

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections,” Ngige wrote.

He said he was withdrawing his ambition firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the Government, weather the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.”