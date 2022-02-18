2023: Let’s back Tinubu up, Sanwo-Olu urges APC stalwarts

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos and those representing the state in the National Assembly to back up Bola Tinubu, to enable him realise his presidential ambition.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos (1999-2007), and national leader of the ruling APC, in January, formally declared intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election, as he has all it takes to lead the most populous black nation and Africa’s biggest economy.

Since unveiling his intention, there have been bashing by those opposed to his ambition. Some pundits say he might not secure the backing of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari to emerge as the APC’s flag bearer. But Tinubu’s supporters believe he is an embodiment of excellent leadership and will give Nigeria a new direction if given the opportunity.

At the 17th edition of the executive/legislative parley of the Lagos State government, on Friday, themed “mobilising citizens as a social capital towards 2023 general elections,” Sanwo-Olu asked party members to bury differences and work as one entity.

“Let me stress the importance of working together as one, especially as we approach 2023, the all-important election year. There is a whole lot that we can achieve together as a united bloc. I enjoin you all to come together and let us rally around our father and leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he gives the nation’s presidency a shot.

“He has unselfishly given himself to the good people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole. This, indeed, as someone has rightly said, is the time to pay him back with our unwavering support. He is, no doubt, the right and best man for the job. He knows the issues plaguing our nation like the back of his hands and he has the magic wand to fix it.’’

Another of Tinubu’s loyalists and senator representing Lagos West senatorial district, Olamilekun Adeola, said in the 2023 political discourse, Lagos cannot afford to lag behind, hence the need to support Tinubu.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fit to lead the country. If it’s capacity, he has the capacity to be president and if it’s readiness, he is ready,” adding “we will not have any course to regrets if he eventually becomes the president.’’

Mudasiru Obasa, speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, represented by Gbolahan Yishawu, a member of the House, urged the sustenance of “the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arm of government,” saying it has helped to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagos residents.

Obasa, however, tasked some federal agencies, including INEC and the National Orientation Agency, to create political awareness, saying that the lack of political education has led to voter apathy and violence on the part of the citizens.