2023: Labour Party still in talks with Kwankwaso, others for alliance – Okupe

Doyin Okupe, the Director General of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, says the party is still in talks with the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and others with a view to forming an alliance.

Earlier in the year, there were reports that Kwankwaso and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, were in talks for a possible alliance, the move did not however, materialise.

But Okupe said despite that, the LP is still looking to form an alliance with Kwankwaso and other parties.

“As a party, at our own campaign level, we are talking to the SDP; we are talking to even Kwankwaso and his team again. We are talking to PRP and ADC,” he said on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, a prerecorded show aired on Friday.

“I believe and I trust that God will help us that between now and December, we would bring together that alignment politically in the country and the country would be better for it, carrying everybody along”.

Okupe said the move is to ensure that whoever wins is not just winning on a sole effort; but winning with the cooperation of as many groups as possible.

He also dismissed criticisms over Obi’s visits to some power brokers in the country, saying it was meant solely for carrying everybody along in the scheme of things.

“Somebody won an election in this country, he did not rule. He was loved by Nigerians but some stakeholders stopped that. We have to avoid that by carrying everybody along,” Okupe said.

“Even if they don’t agree with us initially, let them not oppose us; let them not see us as enemies. We are not enemies of anybody, a group, or any part of the country. We are just a sect of people who mean well for the country.”