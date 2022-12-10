2023: Jandor, Banky W campaigns in Eti-Osa

Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State on Saturday campaigned across Eti-Osa local government area ahead of next year’s governorship election in the state, promising to put Lagosians first in all his policies if elected.

Jandor, was Joined in the campaign by the party’s candidate for the federal House of Representatives in the constituency, Bankole Wellington, popularly called Bank W.

Also in the campaign was Samani Muhammed, the PDP House of Assembly candidate in the constituency.

During the campaign, the PDP gubernatorial candidates held interactive sessions with different groups and party members across awards in the constituency to sell his agendas to Lagosians.

Speaking during a meeting with Adamawa boys in Obalende axis of the constituency, Jandor said the PDP is a party for the masses that do not discriminate, urging the group to vote all PDP’s candidates in the state to end years of misgovernance in Lagos.

He charged the group to vote for him, stressing that if elected his administration would revisit all unpopular policies taken by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Lagos recently.

“They would come here and lie to you, the same thing they told you four years ago, be aware. We would revisit all unpopular policies in Lagos, if we take something, I would give something back in return.

“If I give a contract here the contractor must tell me that he has to employ youths of this area to be part of the work or it would be cancelled.

“You can see us coming to talk to you, we did not send someone; we are doing our campaign in Eti-Osa, Adamawa boys are part of us. When they come to campaign tell them; the governor should come by himself and campaign” Jandor said.

The leader of the group, James Shogunmi said they were honoured by the presence of the gubernatorial candidate, promising to work for this victory at the poll.

Shogunmi said the party’s decision to give the the House of Assembly ticket of the constituency to a non-indigene of Lagos had encouraged them to vote for the party.

Also speaking, Banky W, said he has been serving his constituency for several years now, stressing that over 5,00 people had benefited from the Lekki food bank project within the constituency.

The popular musician stressed that his decision to join politics is to serve.

“I am going into politics to serve, I have been giving back to the society, I have been supporting my constituency for years.

“But nothing has changed in the way things are done with years of voting for the APC, it is time to vote for a new party,”Banky W said.

Also speaking during a meeting with artisans and other professionals in the Obalende axis of the council, Jandor said the high poverty in the state does not reflect the money Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu’s claimed he had invested in tackling unemployment and empowerment.

He said if elected all interest groups in the state would be given a sense of belonging by his administration.

The PDP candidate said his administration would not intimidate Lagosians, urging them to vote for all PDP’s candidates including the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“I would put a stop to any form of harassment on Lagos roads.

“I would be the next governor of Lagos state. Let me explain to you why I decided to come and see you. Other candidates, you just see their posters, but I came personally, so I can know what to do when elected.

“If they have been winning the wards here and nothing has changed; it means if they win for 100 years nothing would change.

“If anybody tells you to vote for a particular governor, ask them; we want to see the governor, let him come and speak with us”,Jandor added.

Responding, Haruna Muhammed, chairman of Tailoring Association in Obalende, said the union was tired of bad governance in the state, while advising Jandor to keep to his campaign promises if elected.

“I hope all that you are saying when you get there you would not change and be a different person”, Muhammed said.

Also during an interaction with a group of women and youths at Obalende police barrack, Jandor said his administration would give the welfare of women and youths a priority and formulate policies at empowering them.

According to Jandor, “I am not here by accident; I am here by conscious effort, that is how we planned it. As I entered the barrack, I said what is it about this barrack? We want to know what they need. Our coming here is to assure you that you would have a government that will be masses friendly.

“We want to run a government for the masses. We would create a ministry of people living with disabilities, because they also need attention. So that nobody would tell me because they are vulnerable that is the reason they don’t have work”

Esther Yerima, leader of the women, lamented that successive administrations in the state had neglected women and youths in the constituency despite support given to them.