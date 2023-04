2023 election: Results declared in Adamawa State so far

With all eyes will on the two major contenders – Ahmadu Fintiri of the People Democratic Party (PDP), incumbent governor and Aishatu Dahiru, popularly known as Binani, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), here are some results declared so far in the Adamawa supplementary election as collation continues at 11am:

Bolki ward result so far

1. Bang unit:

Gov=PDP 68

APC 16

Member:

PDP 66

APC 16

(2) Bokki unit:

Gov=

PDP 44

APC=5

Member

PDP 44

APC 4

(3)Bolki unit A=

Gov

PDP 148

APC 60

Member

PDP 148

APC 61

(4) Bolki unit b

Gov=

PDP 122

APC 50

Member

PDP 114

APC 51

(5) Gon unit =

Gov

PDP 71

APC=37

Member

PDP 57

APC 53

(6) Lawe unit=

gov

PDP 73

APC 19

Member

PDP 73

APC 23

(7) Nyapuli unit =

Gov

PDP 157

APC 26

Member

PDP 153

APC 27

(8) Nega unit =

Gov

PDP 75

APC 20

Member

PDP 73

APC 21