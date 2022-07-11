2023: C’River APC begins PVC evangelism

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has commenced door-to-door political evangelism tagged “operation get your permanent voter’s card (PVC)” across the 3281 polling units in the state.

Alphonsus Ogar Eba, chairman of the state chapter of the APC, said the exercise would also take place at the 196 electoral wards to enable the state record a high turnout in the ongoing voter’s registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to Eba, the exercise is targeted at those yet to register irrespective of political affiliations.

Addressing journalists at the APC secretariat in Calabar, the chairman commended the party for coming out strong from the governorship primaries that produced Bassey Otu from the Southern Senatorial District in the spirit of equity and justice.

Read also: Lagos speaker, INEC lament uncollected PVCs, voter apathy

He announced that with the primaries over, the party was set for victory with the candidacy of Otu, who he described as the man of the people.

“We are happy that the back to South movement has been accepted by all stakeholders from all parts of the state.”

He said in 1999 the South produced Donald Duke, in 2007 the Central produced Liyel Imoke, and in 2015 produced Ben Ayade so it is natural that the governorship should go back to the Southern Senatorial District.

The party commended Governor Ayade for keeping faith with his promise to return power to the South, describing him as a “promise keeper.”