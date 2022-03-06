2023: Atiku, others set to declare in 3 weeks

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and some other presidential aspirants are set to hit the polity with their formal declaration in the next three weeks, BusinessDay can authoritatively report.

A credible source close to the political camp of the political juggernaut confided in BusinessDay that “We are looking at three weeks from today.”

The source said that the Wazirin Adamawa was presently consulting stakeholders across the country on his ambition and would soon make his intentions known to Nigerians.

“The Wazirin has his schedules, a long list of places to visit as part of his consultation across the country. What those who flew the kite for him saw must have been part of that consultation,” the source said.

Checks by BusinessDay also revealed that some other aspirants who have been going about their aspiration secretly would unveil themselves to the public.

With the release of the revised electoral calendar by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which mandates the conclusion of all party primaries by June 3, it is expected that major contenders for the presidency in 2023 would in the next few weeks push to formally announce their intention to contest ahead of the impending party primaries.

According to the new timetable for the 2023 general election released recently by INEC, all political parties are to begin their primaries from April 4 and conclude the primaries elections for all positions by June 3 that is a 60-day or two-month grace period.

In the last few days, the release of the a new timetable for the 2023 elections has been hailed by politicians, political stakeholders including the apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo; Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF).

Thus, with the new development it is expected that political activities would intensify in the few weeks, while political gladiators are expected to re-align and re-strategies.

Although in the last few months, some politicians have publicly declared their interest in the presidency they are currently touring the country, consulting to brighten their chance of succeeding at their party primaries.

Some of them are; national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, former president of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa, Ayim Pius Anyim, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation and ex-Senate President; Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Dele Momodu media entrepreneur and journalist and Khadijat Okunnu, an entrepreneur, among many others.

However, in the next few days all eyes would be on some political actors to publicly declare their decision to vie for the presidential ticket of their parties they are; Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; current Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister for Labour and Employment Chris Ngige among others.

The Wazirin Adamawa, who was the PDP presidential candidate in 2019, has not hidden his intention to rule the country after several unsuccessful attempts.

Recently, during a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Atiku expressed confidence in winning the PDP presidential ticket.

However, he has faced criticisms in some quarters over his decision to contest the presidency again, they urged him to drop his ambition and support a younger candidate.

Some of his critics have also advised him to rather support a candidate from Igbo extraction, judging that the region had not produced a president since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

Although there has been clamour in some quarters for the PDP to zone the presidential ticket, the PDP has remained silent on the issue, encouraging anyone interested to contest for the presidential ticket.

Similarly, last week, the leadership of the party dismissed media reports it had zoned the presidency to the North.

Recently, Media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi had kick-started a pro-Atiku 2023 solidarity awareness aimed at rallying support for his presidential bid.

