2023: Amosun declares for Presidency

Former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun on Thursday in Abuja, promised to prioritise human security, as a “fundamental principle”, if elected president in 2023.

Amosun made the promise as he formerly declared his interest to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

According to him, “Putting human security at the forefront and approaching human security as the directive principle of state policy would imply that the two dominant goals of my leadership would be national security and economic development.

“Today, I am formally announcing my candidacy for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Read also: Abiodun to Osinbajo: Ogun will support your presidential ambition

His declaration to run came few minutes past 1:00pm at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

According to him, “I do so conscious of the immensity of the tasks that lie ahead in our country and the magnitude of the sacrifices that anybody who wishes to lead our country into the next phase must make.

“This is to honour a historic call and duty to lead the next phase of our collective journey to national glory. It is a duty to re-energise our faith in the future of this country even in the face of the threats to our national sovereignty by insurgents and terrorists; a duty to renew hope in our collective destiny even in the light of some doubts expressed and mobilised in some quaters about our shared fate.”

The event, which was attended by his wife, Olufunso Amosun, the representative of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari as well as the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, also witnessed lawmakers from both chambers of the National Assembly.