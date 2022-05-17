2023: Ajia, aspirant says will attract development to constituency

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, an aspirant for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency (Reps) has pledged to attract development to his constituency and create opportunities for job employment if given the opportunity to serve.

Ajia, who is the founder of MAI Foundation, said his mission was to attract Federal Government’s presence and patronage to Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency, facilitate employment opportunities for young people and mobilise the constituency for rapid development.

In a statement he personally signed and released to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, the former police officer said: “As a young person, I am active in the circle of young people in Nigeria. I have had the privilege, by the grace of Almighty Allah, to come in contact with influential people and institutions in the public and private sectors of our country. I want to partner with them for the development of our people.

“I have come to understand how government works and that knowledge of the system and extensive contacts with individuals and institutions of the government are unquantifiable assets in this country.

“With modesty, I have acquired that knowledge and built solid relationships with critical individuals and institutions in Nigeria and beyond.

I am offering to leverage my knowledge of the system and wide contacts with critical individuals and institutions to attract Federal Government presence and patronage to our federal constituency and our dear state.

“If I am entrusted to represent our Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, I will be an active, relevant, and performing representative. I will be part of those who will make things happen in the House of Representatives. Our voice will be heard. Our needs will receive attention, our people will get what is due to us and many of our youth will be gainfully employed.”