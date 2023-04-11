The Environmental, Economic and Social Benefits of Solar PV Systems

Introduction

Solar photovoltaic (PV) systems have lately met the energy demands of several African countries, making them an increasingly desirable option to fossil fuels. Because of its abundant sunshine, high energy use, and limited access to power, Africa is a significant market for solar energy, particularly in rural settlements, many of which are not connected to the national grid. This article will examine numerous case studies from some of the continent’s leading countries to determine the effects of solar PV systems on the power supply and price in Africa.

The Advantages

One of the key advantages of solar PV systems in Africa is the enhanced energy availability they offer. Many African countries suffer from unstable or inadequate energy access, posing substantial economic and social issues. Solar PV systems provide a decentralised and dependable answer to this problem, allowing households and businesses to generate electricity while minimising dependency on centralised power networks. Solar PV systems can expand energy access to places not currently covered by the existing energy infrastructure. Extending power lines is frequently not economically possible in many rural parts of Africa, making solar PV installations an appealing choice. Also, many African countries have large populations not linked to the grid and rely on traditional fuels such as kerosene or wood for lighting and cooking. Solar PV systems provide a clean and economical alternative to significantly improve people’s quality of life.

Another significant advantage of solar PV systems in Africa is their low cost. Although the initial expenses of establishing a solar PV system can be substantial, the long-term benefits of lower energy costs and improved energy independence make them an attractive investment. Also, many African countries have abundant solar resources, which might help offset the high initial costs of solar PV systems.

Furthermore, solar PV systems can minimise dependency on costly imported fuel, frequently used to generate electricity in Africa. Households and companies can reduce energy costs and boost energy security by generating electricity with solar PV systems.

Compared to non-renewable sources, solar PV systems have significant positive environmental impacts. The production and use of non-renewable energy sources like coal and oil release large amounts of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. Additionally, the extraction and transportation of fossil fuels can damage local ecosystems and waterways.

In contrast to non-renewable sources, solar PV systems generate electricity without producing greenhouse gases or emitting harmful pollutants. The manufacturing process for solar PV panels generates some greenhouse gas emissions, but these emissions are significantly lower than those associated with producing non-renewable energy sources. Solar PV systems can help reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources, which can help mitigate the negative impacts of energy production and use on the environment.

Case Studies

Several African countries have made significant strides in adopting solar PV systems to address their energy needs. Some of the leading countries in this regard include:

• Morocco: Morocco has made significant investments in solar energy in recent years with the construction of the Noor-Ouarzazate solar complex, one of the largest solar power plants in the world. As of 2021, solar energy represents approximately 6 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation capacity. The government has implemented policies to promote the adoption of solar PV systems in rural areas and has attracted significant international investment.

• South Africa: South Africa has one of Africa’s most developed solar PV markets. As of May 2022, 2.37 GW of solar energy was connected to South Africa’s grid. According to the South Africa Photovoltaic Industries Association (SAPVIA), less than 20 per cent of the total capacity comprises the residential segment. By 2030, 6 GW more solar energy will be added to the grid as part of South Africa’s long-term energy strategy. The South African government has set a target of generating 10 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with a significant portion coming from solar PV systems.

• Kenya: Kenya has made significant progress in expanding access to electricity through off-grid solar PV systems. As of 2021, solar energy represents approximately 1.5 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation capacity. However, the government has set a target of generating 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with a significant portion of this coming from solar PV systems. Kenya has implemented policies to promote the adoption of solar PV systems, including subsidies for households and businesses, and has attracted significant investment from international donors.

• Ghana: Ghana is another African country that has made significant progress in adopting solar PV systems. As of 2021, solar energy represents approximately 0.5 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation capacity. Ghana has implemented policies to promote the adoption of solar PV systems, including net metering regulations that allow households and businesses to sell excess electricity back to the grid.

• Rwanda: Rwanda has been a leader in adopting solar PV systems to expand access to electricity in rural areas. As of 2021, solar energy represents approximately 1 per cent of the country’s total electricity generation capacity. However, the government has set a target of generating 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2024, with a significant portion of this coming from solar PV systems. Rwanda has implemented policies to promote the adoption of solar PV systems, including subsidies for households and businesses, and has attracted significant investment from international donors.

Conclusion

Solar PV systems hold great promise for addressing energy availability and cost challenges in Africa. Despite varying levels of adoption across the continent, several African countries have significantly progressed in incorporating solar PV systems into their energy mix. These countries have implemented policies to promote the adoption of solar PV systems and have attracted significant investment from international donors and the private sector.

As the cost of solar PV systems continues to decline and technology continues to improve, more African countries will likely embrace solar energy as a critical component of their energy mix. The benefits of solar energy, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions and increased energy security, make it an attractive option for countries seeking to transition to a more sustainable and reliable energy system.