Trading Redefined with the Exness Terminal & Exness Trade app

For any trader stepping into the global markets, trading platforms are like opening the front door into a world of trading opportunities.

For any trader stepping into the global markets, trading platforms are like opening the front door into a world of trading opportunities. They are a key entry point to the financial world, offering direct access to hundreds of tradable instruments at the click of a button.

That’s why traders are faced with an important decision when it comes to finding the right platform to open a live trading account with. If made correctly, this choice can have a lasting impact on their trading prospects, with the right platform potentially shaping their experience forever.

Exness, a leading global multi-asset broker, is one such platform, setting the standard in online trading through its bespoke range of trading terminals. Built exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts, the Exness Terminal and Exness Trade app allow users to trade on a user-friendly platform – designed by traders, for traders.

Founded in 2008, it has built up a strong reputation as being ahead of the curve. It was the first on the market to offer traders instant withdrawals and stop out protection, while its impressive proprietary features push the boundaries of innovation by making the impossible a reality.

Today, it stands as the biggest retail multi-asset broker in the world, raising the bar in all aspects, with its recently launched “Born to Trade” big brand campaign focusing on delivering first-class trader experience by providing the right tools to those who have trading in their DNA.

Seamless and flexible trading on the Exness Terminal

At the heart of Exness’ approach is a reliable and effortless platform that consistently supports traders by allowing them to keep their flow, anytime and anywhere. It speaks to individuals who remain calm under pressure, make smart decisions, and manage their finances independently.

Meeting this need is the Exness Terminal, a purpose-built, user-friendly web trader platform designed to give traders access to more than 100 of the most popular CFDs. With powerful, intuitive features that allow for seamless execution, this trading terminal offers a secure and streamlined trading experience accessible from any web browser. Some of the platform’s standout features include:

● Real-time watchlist: Traders can keep track of the latest market movements with real-time pricing on all available instruments, helping them spot opportunities and trends as they appear.

● One-click trading: With instant trade execution, traders can open and close positions with complete ease, directly from the instrument tiles, or set up pending orders using the platform’s Limit Order field.

● Portfolio area: Traders can monitor all open orders, including information about type, volume, entry prices, take-profit and stop-loss levels, swap values, and current profit or loss.

● Advanced charting and tools: Charting is powered by TradingView, providing a comprehensive suite of indicators, drawing tools, and custom chart types for deeper analysis and strategy building.

● Account management: Exness Terminal’s account management features keep traders informed of their balance, equity, margin levels, and leverage, all updated in real-time.

Ultimate trading convenience with the Exness Trade app

For the modern trader, flexibility isn’t just a preference – it’s an essential way of life. Whether it’s catching up on the latest market news during a lunch break or responding to a sudden price movement while commuting, today’s traders want the freedom to stay connected, without the need to be tied to a deskin one fixed location.

With the Exness Trade app, they don’t have to be. Available on iOS and Android devices*, it provides a smooth and efficient mobile experience from the palm of a trader’s hand. Featuring ultra-fast order execution, low fees, and a comprehensive range of trading options, it allows users to stay connected with the markets from virtually anywhere, and includes:

● Advanced charting and price alerts: Traders can monitor price trends and conduct technical analysis using advanced charting tools. The app also offers custom price alerts, ensuring traders never miss key market moves.

● Overview and bookmark function: A detailed order overview section allows traders to review their trading history with a specific breakdown of each trade, while they can also bookmark commonly traded assets and track those with significant price shifts.

● Analytical resources and insights: Supporting informed decision-making, the Supporting informed decision-making, the trading app includes Trading Central signals, an economic calendar, and FXStreet market news, delivering real-time updates and expert insights for building a well-rounded portfolio.

● In-app flexibility: The app’s functionality allows users to register and manage multiple trading accounts, perform deposits and withdrawals, and access 24/7 support through an integrated, multilingual live chat.

● Enhanced data security: Two-factor authentication (2FA) is in place to safeguard user accounts. Verification processes ensure the security of deposits, withdrawals, and all trading activities, granting users peace of mind as they trade.

● Hassle-free transactions: The app streamlines the deposit and withdrawal process with various payment options. Transaction transparency – complete with deposit limits, processing times, and real-time status updates – means users remain in full control of their funds.

Low-cost trading with fairness and transparency



Built on a solid foundation of reliability and security, the trusted multi-asset broker brings tomorrow’s trading solutions to users today through the Exness Terminal and Exness Trade app. Powered by cutting-edge technology and backed by industry-leading execution, these platforms demonstrate Exness’ commitment to continuous innovation.

As a tech-focused broker, it’s always looking for new ways to empower traders. Whether it’s through better-than-market conditions, low and stable spreads, and high and custom leverage, Exness strives to give traders the strategic advantage they deserve.

*Note: The Exness Trade app is exclusively available to MT5 users whose trading account has been set up via the Exness trading account. MT4 users who wish to trade on a mobile device will be prompted to download the MT4 mobile app.

